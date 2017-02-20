Posted 

Wheelchair basketball players show skills in Las Vegas tournament

The Las Vegas Yucca's Nathaniel Carruth (00) falls to the ground at a wheelchair basketball tournament against the Magee Spokesmen on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at the Paul McDermott Physical Education Complex at UNLV in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Las Vegas Yucca's Nathaniel Carruth (00) shoots the ball at a wheelchair basketball tournament against the Magee Spokesmen on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at the Paul McDermott Physical Education Complex at UNLV in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Las Vegas Yucca's Cesar Robledo passes the ball at a wheelchair basketball tournament against the Magee Spokesmen on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at the Paul McDermott Physical Education Complex at UNLV in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Coach Eric Kreeb of the Magee Spokesmen talks to his team during timeout on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at a wheelchair basketball tournament at the Paul McDermott Physical Education Complex at UNLV in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A Magee Spokesmen player's hand on their wheelchair during timeout on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at a wheelchair basketball tournament at the Paul McDermott Physical Education Complex at UNLV in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Coach Jonathan Foster talks to his players during timeout on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at a wheelchair basketball tournament at the Paul McDermott Physical Education Complex at UNLV in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Las Vegas Yucca's Nathaniel Carruth (00) dribbles the ball at a wheelchair basketball tournament against the Magee Spokesmen on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at the Paul McDermott Physical Education Complex at UNLV in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Las Vegas Yucca's Larry Purfoy (1) prepares to pass the ball at a wheelchair basketball tournament against the Magee Spokesmen on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at the Paul McDermott Physical Education Complex at UNLV in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Las Vegas Yucca's Larry Purfoy (1) prepares to shoot the ball at a wheelchair basketball tournament against the Magee Spokesmen on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at the Paul McDermott Physical Education Complex at UNLV in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Las Vegas Yucca's Nathaniel Carruth (00) prepares to take a shot at a wheelchair basketball tournament against the Magee Spokesmen on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at the Paul McDermott Physical Education Complex at UNLV in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Las Vegas Yucca's Larry Purfoy (1) prepares to pass the ball at a wheelchair basketball tournament against the Magee Spokesmen on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at the Paul McDermott Physical Education Complex at UNLV in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Las Vegas Yucca's Nathaniel Carruth (00) passes the ball through the Magee Spokesmen's Luke Tuscano (23) and John DeAngelo (15) at a wheelchair basketball tournament on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at the Paul McDermott Physical Education Complex at UNLV in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Las Vegas Yucca's Nathaniel Carruth (00) attempts to pass the ball to a teammate at a wheelchair basketball tournament against the Magee Spokesmen on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at the Paul McDermott Physical Education Complex at UNLV in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Magee Spokesmen's Luke Toscano (23) attempts to steal the ball from the Las Vegas Yucca's David Gildon (22) at a wheelchair basketball tournament on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at the Paul McDermott Physical Education Complex at UNLV in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Las Vegas Yucca's Larry Purfoy (1) dribbles past other players at a wheelchair basketball tournament against the Magee Spokesmen on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at the Paul McDermott Physical Education Complex at UNLV in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Las Vegas Yucca's Larry Purfoy (1) dribbles past other players at a wheelchair basketball tournament against the Magee Spokesmen on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at the Paul McDermott Physical Education Complex at UNLV in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Las Vegas Yucca's Nathaniel Carruth (00) falls to the ground at a wheelchair basketball tournament against the Magee Spokesmen on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at the Paul McDermott Physical Education Complex at UNLV in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Las Vegas Yucca's Nathaniel Carruth (00) falls to the ground at a wheelchair basketball tournament against the Magee Spokesmen on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at the Paul McDermott Physical Education Complex at UNLV in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Las Vegas Yucca's Kiya Smith (3) pass the ball to teammate Nathaniel Carruth (00) at a wheelchair basketball tournament against the Magee Spokesmen on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at the Paul McDermott Physical Education Complex at UNLV in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Las Vegas Yucca's Nathaniel Carruth (00) dribbles the ball across the court at a wheelchair basketball tournament against the Magee Spokesmen on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at the Paul McDermott Physical Education Complex at UNLV in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Las Vegas Yucca's David Brown (44) dribbles the ball at a wheelchair basketball tournament against the Magee Spokesmen on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at the Paul McDermott Physical Education Complex at UNLV in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Las Vegas Yucca's David Brown (44) attempts to shoot a basket at a wheelchair basketball tournament against the Magee Spokesmen on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at the Paul McDermott Physical Education Complex at UNLV in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Las Vegas Yucca's David Brown (44) passes the ball to a teammate at a wheelchair basketball tournament against the Magee Spokesmen on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at the Paul McDermott Physical Education Complex at UNLV in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Las Vegas Yucca's Kiya Smith (3) passes the ball at a wheelchair basketball tournament against the Magee Spokesmen on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at the Paul McDermott Physical Education Complex at UNLV in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Las Vegas Yucca's Nathaniel Carruth (00) prepares to pass the ball at a wheelchair basketball tournament against the Magee Spokesmen on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at the Paul McDermott Physical Education Complex at UNLV in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Las Vegas Yucca's Nathaniel Carruth (00) prepares to pass the ball at a wheelchair basketball tournament against the Magee Spokesmen on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at the Paul McDermott Physical Education Complex at UNLV in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Las Vegas Yucca's Nathaniel Carruth (00) shoots the ball at a wheelchair basketball tournament against the Magee Spokesmen on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at the Paul McDermott Physical Education Complex at UNLV in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Las Vegas Yucca's Larry Purfoy (1) pushes the ball across the court at a wheelchair basketball tournament against the Magee Spokesmen on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at the Paul McDermott Physical Education Complex at UNLV in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Las Vegas Yucca's Nathaniel Carruth (00) prepares to shoot the ball at a wheelchair basketball tournament against the Magee Spokesmen on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at the Paul McDermott Physical Education Complex at UNLV in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

By BLAKE APGAR
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Nate Carruth was born without a left femur. Doctors amputated his foot and put him in a prosthetic when he was a toddler. He never ran, but boy can he roll.

On Sunday at UNLV, 33-year-old Carruth was doing what he loves — playing ball. He and his teammates on the Las Vegas Yuccas were part of a two-day wheelchair basketball tournament. Nine teams participated in the tournament, many from the Southwest.

When Carruth was 15, he discovered wheelchair sports. He eventually went to college in Minnesota to play basketball on a scholarship.

Carruth commands the court. When he calls for his team to reset a play, they reset. His chair creaks as he tips it on one wheel to block shots and steal balls.

And he isn’t planning to settle for Division III, the bracket in which he competed Sunday. The bracket comprises many players who were recently injured.

“A life goal would be to be on the Paralympics team,” Carruth said.

Basketball has offered both recreation and solace to Carruth’s fellow Yuccas. Marc Fenn fell off a roof in his early 20s and became paralyzed from the waist down. He said basketball saved him from madness.

“The only thing that saved me was adaptive recreation sports,” said Fenn, a former Army paratrooper and silver medal Paralympian in the discus.

Carruth’s coach, Jonathan Foster, said basketball is the first sport many people try after they are injured because it helps build chair skills. Basketball rules for wheelchair athletes are basically the same as for ambulatory athletes, except there is no double dribble, and players must dribble after two pushes of their wheels.

Each wheelchair sport has a specialized chair. For basketball, chairs, which can cost up to $4,500, feature cambered wheels so players can turn and move quickly downcourt without tipping over. The chairs also feature smaller wheels on a metal bar along the back to prevent backward falls.

But that cost shouldn’t deter people interested in playing — the city of Las Vegas has about 35 chairs for use. The Yuccas practice twice weekly at Rancho High School, and nobody on Foster’s squad is getting an easy ride.

“We don’t coddle anybody,” he said.

In a game Sunday, Carruth snagged a rebound and stormed downcourt, wearing the intensity of the moment on his face. Ball in hand, he drove toward the hoop. A defender appeared, stopping Carruth short.

With a clash of metal, Carruth smacked the floor, losing the ball. His teammates grimaced. Carruth planted his only foot on the planks, pushed his wheelchair upright and flowed back into the play.

“He always gets up,” Carruth’s wife, Tabetha said from the sideline.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

 