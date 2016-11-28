Woman crashes into two vehicles in Henderson, 5 children hospitalized with minor injuries

Five children and one adult were taken to the hospital with minor injuries Sunday night after a woman crashed into two vehicles in Henderson.

The woman was driving on Boulder Highway about 7:30 p.m. Sunday when she struck a vehicle near College Drive, Henderson police spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said.

The woman fled the scene and struck another vehicle near Palo Verde Drive, where she remained at the scene.

Four children and an adult were in the car with her. All four children in the car, a child from another vehicle and an adult were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Henderson police are investigating to determine whether the woman was driving under the influence.

