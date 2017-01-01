Woman critical after being struck by vehicle in south Las Vegas

A woman is in critical condition Sunday after she was struck by a vehicle in the south valley.

The crash happened about 10 a.m. near the McCarran Rent-A-Car Center at 7135 Gilespie St., near East Warm Springs Road.

She was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, Metro Lt. Steve Summers said.

Metro’s fatal team has been called to the scene to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

