Woman critically injured in June crash died two weeks later, police say

A woman who was critically injured after a two-vehicle crash June 19 died two weeks later, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Josephine Crockett, 66-year-old Las Vegan, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at University Medical Center on July 3, Metro said in a statement Tuesday.

About 1:10 p.m. June 19, a serious crash occurred at the intersection of West Lake Mead Boulevard and North Stella Lake Street. Police said Crockett was driving a Nissan Sentra and turning left from the stop sign on northbound Stella Lake Street to westbound Lake Mead Boulevard. A BMW 325 was traveling east on Lake Mead Boulevard and was crossing Stella Lake Street.

The BMW hit the Nissan and both vehicles came to rest in the intersection.

Crockett was taken to UMC with serious injuries. The BMW’s driver remained at the scene with minor injuries.

