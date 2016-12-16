Woman dies from injuries in Nov. 24 crash

A woman involved in a Nov. 24 crash succumbed to her injuries and died two weeks later, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

At about 3:20 p.m. Nov. 24, a collision occurred at the intersection of West Washington Avenue and North Martin Luther King Boulevard.

A 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 traveling east on West Washington Avenue was making a left turn when it was struck by a 2008 Ford Fusion traveling west on West Washington Avenue. The Dodge Ram then hit a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu, which was facing south on North Martin Luther King Boulevard and stopped for the red signal, police said in a statement.

The passenger in the Ford Fusion, Jeanette Jackson, 53, of Henderson, was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries. The driver of the Dodge Ram did not display any signs of impairment and was taken to UMC with minor injuries, police said.

On Dec. 9, Jackson died from her injuries.

This is the 116th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2016.

