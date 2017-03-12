Posted 

Woman fatally struck by pickup truck in northwest Las Vegas

By RIO LACANLALE
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A woman was fatally struck by a pickup truck in a northwest valley intersection Saturday afternoon.

The pedestrian was hit by a red Ford pickup truck in the intersection of West Lake Mead Boulevard and Rock Springs Drive just before 4 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said.

It’s unknown whether she was in a marked crosswalk when she was hit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

