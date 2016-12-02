Woman found dead in northwest Las Vegas Valley home

Las Vegas police are investigating the death of a woman in the northwest valley Thursday night.

About 5:20 p.m. a woman was found dead in a home on the 6600 block of Crosstimber Court near West Gowan Road and North Rainbow Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said.

A man also was taken to Mountain View Hospital, Rogers said. His injuries are unknown at this time.

Police believe the incident is drug-related, Rogers said.

Police have not been able to enter the home due to high levels of gas, which they believe was used to heat the house.

The Las Vegas Fire Department responded and will notify police when the home is safe to enter, Rogers said. As of 7:40 police had not yet entered the home.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.