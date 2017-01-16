Woman killed, man in critical condition after motorcycle crash on I-15 at Blue Diamond

The Nevada Highway Patrol has released new details about a Sunday night motorcycle crash that killed a woman and injured a man on Interstate 15 near the Blue Diamond exit.

Trooper Chelsea Stuenkel said the motorcycle was traveling east on Blue Diamond Road just after 9 p.m. Sunday and took the flyover ramp toward northbound I-15. The motorcycle left the travel lane and hit the wall, ejecting both riders over the wall of the ramp and onto I-15.

Stuenkel said the motorcycle was operated by a man and had a female passenger.

The 31-year-old woman died at the scene. The man was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, according to the Highway Patrol.

I-15’s northbound lanes were shut down at Blue Diamond, and traffic was being diverted onto a nearby access road. Stuenkel said the freeway reopened about 2 a.m. Monday.

Authorities will release the woman’s identity once her family has been notified.

