Woman killed northern Las Vegas crash identified

The Clark County coroner identified the woman killed Thursday after a crash in the north Las Vegas Valley.

Heather Laugeson, 29, died after a sedan ran a red light and struck her SUV on the westbound 215 Beltway on-ramp at North Aliante Parkway, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. She was ejected from the SUV and died at the scene.

Laugeson’s children were in the SUV during the crash, but it was not immediately known if they were injured.

The driver who hit Laugeson’s vehicle was taken to University Medical Center in unknown condition.

The highway patrol initially suspected the driver of the sedan was impaired, but determined that was not the case. The driver was not arrested.

