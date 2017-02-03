Woman killed in northern Las Vegas crash ran red light

The Clark County coroner identified the woman killed Thursday after a crash in the north Las Vegas Valley.

Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk said Heather Laugeson, 29, ran a red light and struck a sedan on the westbound 215 Beltway on-ramp at North Aliante Parkway. Laugeson, who was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from her SUV when it rolled, died at the scene.

Laugeson’s four children, between 6 and 10 years old, were in the SUV during the crash but suffered only minor scrapes and bruises.

The Highway Patrol initially reported that Laugeson’s SUV had been struck by a suspected impaired driver who ran the red light, but later determined Laugeson was at fault in the crash.

The coroner is awaiting results of a toxicology test to determine whether Laugeson was impaired.

The man in the sedan was taken to the University Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

This is the eighth fatal crash the Highway Patrol has investigated this year and the fourth in which an occupant was not wearing a seatbelt.

