Woman wants name cleared after Mayweather suit dropped

A woman sued by Floyd Mayweather Sr., the father of the champion boxer, is hoping to clear her name, since Mayweather has dropped his suit.

Mayweather, father of champion boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., initially claimed that Ann Barlow had tricked him into signing a contract for public relations consulting after agreeing to help him set up a nonprofit corporation. He also claimed she drained more than $13,000 from the corporation’s bank account.

Barlow told the Review-Journal this week that none of Mayweather’s claims were verified and he admitted to hiring her as his publicist. Mayweather voluntarily dismissed the suit in November 2015.

Barlow also said that police recently told her no criminal charges would be filed.

She had no immediate plans for legal retribution, but said Mayweather’s accusations “damaged my reputation,” even after the lawsuit quietly went away without a settlement or negotiation.

“I’m hoping that the update will clear up my reputation,” Barlow said. “That’s my priority.”

In October 2015, after a judge denied Mayweather’s request for a temporary restraining order against Barlow, she said the truth had prevailed. She called Mayweather’s allegations “frivolous and malicious.”

Barlow was accused of photographing Mayweather at a Las Vegas nightclub, after Mayweather said he asked her to stop.

Taylor Randolph, a lawyer who represented Mayweather in the suit, could not be reached for comment this week.

According to evidence presented in court, Mayweather signed a contract with Barlow around June 24, 2015.

Barlow said she helped Mayweather create the Floyd Joy Mayweather Foundation and planned a launch event, but Mayweather failed to show up. She said the money in the foundation’s bank account came from sponsors, and she used it to pay for the event, not for “personal endeavors.”

