Woman who died after being hit by car in northwest Las Vegas identified

A woman who died after being struck by a car while walking Tuesday has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Patricia Hill, 26, was pronounced dead at University Medical Center after the accident about 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The vehicle struck Hill and a male pedestrian on North Jones Boulevard near Eugene Avenue, Metro said in a news release.

“Witnesses said the pedestrians appeared to be having a verbal argument, when they walked into the travel lane outside of a marked crosswalk, where they were struck by the Mercedes,” police said.

The man was taken to UMC with critical injuries.

Police said the driver of the Mercedes showed no signs of impairment.

