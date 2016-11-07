Workers attempting to free man trapped in Keyhole Canyon near Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Search and Rescue is working to free a man trapped in Keyhole Canyon on Sunday night.

Metro Lt. Grant Rogers said reports of a missing or trapped hiker came in just after 4 p.m. Sunday and the Search and Rescue unit responded with a full call-out. The man was trapped by ropes near a dried-out waterfall.

Keyhole Canyon is about 40 miles south of Las Vegas, about halfway between Boulder City and Searchlight in southern Clark County.

