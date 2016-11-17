Posted Updated 

Zoning talks on Las Vegas Monorail extension delayed until December

A Las Vegas Monorail approaches MGM Station, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye)

By MICHAEL SCOTT DAVIDSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Zoning commission discussions about a planned expansion of the Las Vegas Monorail have been postponed again.

The Las Vegas Monorail Co. asked for the hearing, which was scheduled Wednesday, to be moved to the Dec. 20 meeting of the Clark County Commission.

“We don’t currently anticipate the extra time will affect the timing of the project,” monorail spokeswoman Ingrid Reisman said.

County commissioners first discussed approving a permit application for extending the monorail approximately 1 mile from the MGM Grand to Mandalay Bay at their Nov. 2 zoning commission meeting.

But commissioners recessed those talks after learning the extension may conflict with a 90-inch water pipeline underneath Reno Avenue that is the primary conduit for the water supply serving the Strip. The easement requested by the monorail company partially overlaps with an existing easement for the pipeline.

Commissioners planned to resume that conversation Wednesday, after the monorail company had met with the Southern Nevada Water Authority on Nov. 7.

Water authority spokesman Bronson Mack said that meeting went well, but engineers from both entities are still working to resolve any potential issues before the expansion project moves forward.

“The monorail did make an adjustment to the alignment. We’re reviewing that now and we’ll provide feedback accordingly,” Mack said. “We anticipate we’ll be able to get things settled in the coming weeks.”

Construction on the monorail extension could start as soon as April. At this time, no public money is being sought for the project.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.

 