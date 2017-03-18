At least 1 dead after rollover crash near Nelson’s Landing at Lake Mead

At least one person is dead after a rollover crash Friday near Nelson’s Landing at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

The crash happened about 4:45 p.m. Friday on Old Nelson’s Landing Road, park spokeswoman Christie Vanover said.

It’s unclear if speed or impairment were factors. As of 9:30 p.m., rangers were still at the scene investigating, Vanover said.

Nelson’s Landing is a popular cliff-diving spot, though Vanover said the park “strongly discourages” the activity.

The Clark County coroner will name the person who died once family has been notified.

