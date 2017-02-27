Posted 

At least 1 person dead after car crash in southwest valley

A three-car crash at West Russell Road and South Jones Boulevard left at least one person dead late Sunday night. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By MIKE SHORO
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

One person is dead after a three-car crash in the southwest valley Sunday night.

Police responded to a call of the crash around 10:45 p.m. at South Jones Boulevard and West Russell Road.

Three people were taken to University Medical Center’s trauma center, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. CJ Jenkins. One of those three people has died, he said.

Metro’s fatal detail will be investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for new details.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

 