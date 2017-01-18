Life-saving dispatcher named Las Vegas Employee of the Year

Anthony Bruno, a Las Vegas Fire and Rescue dispatcher, was driving home from work early on March 5 when he pulled over to watch the helicopter he dispatched land at the scene of a car crash.

As ambulances left, Bruno heard a sound. “Me being a big animal person, I thought, ‘What if that’s an injured dog?’” Bruno said.

As he walked through the desert and down an embankment, he realized the sound was not an animal. Iwas a man who had been trapped inside another vehicle involved in the crash.

Bruno, 30, was honored Wednesday as the 2016 Employee of the Year by the Las Vegas City Council for his actions that led to the rescue of the injured man.

“That was such a crazy night I’ll never forget,” said Bruno. He called for the Nevada Highway Patrol, and a Fire Department rescue team came to free the man.

City Manager Elizabeth Fretwell on Wednesday described Bruno as self-effacing, pointing to an honorary luncheon last year to laud his efforts as a City Employee of the Month.

“He tried to pick up the bill,” Fretwell said.

Bruno said he was “completely shocked” when he learned he was named Employee of the Year.

“We were put on lockdown, then the city manager walked in, and they had a cake.” Bruno suspected someone was receiving an award, but was surprised to see “Congratulations Anthony” written on the cake. “I’m the only Anthony,” Bruno chuckled.

“I’m very grateful to be called a hero,” Bruno said, but insisted on sharing the praise. “I’ve always had respect for my coworkers, and I feel that they are the true heroes that saved his life.”

