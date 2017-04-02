section-ads_high_impact_1
Nevada Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash in central Las Vegas

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 2, 2017 - 3:37 pm
 
Updated April 2, 2017 - 5:16 pm

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in the central valley.

According to the Highway Patrol’s traffic site, the crash was called in about 2:40 p.m. on the U.S. Highway 95 off-ramp at Valley View Boulevard.

Highway Patrol Trooper Chelsea Stuenkel said a red Kawasaki motorcycle was involved in the crash, and the 54-year-old rider died at the scene.

The crash is on the shoulder, so no lanes are closed.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

