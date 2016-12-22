Man in custody after shooting gun, threatening partygoers in southwest valley

A man was taken into custody after shooting a gun and threatening people at a party in the southwest valley early Thursday morning.

At least eight people had hidden inside a house on the 6900 block of Grand Junction Avenue, near West Erie Avenue and South Rainbow Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Carlos Hank said.

Police received several calls from people who said they were hiding inside the house, Hank said. The man with the gun also was inside the house but they weren’t sure where.

People at the house knew and were friends with the unidentified armed man.

Hank said the man fired at least one round.

Those inside told police there were about eight or nine people, but because some might have left the party before police arrived, police were unsure of exactly how many were in the house

Police set up a perimeter around the house as they attempted to coax the man out to come out. Police finally entered the house and found him inebriated and passed out in the living room. They took him into custody without incident.

”He was just basically wanting to get help for his being drunk,” Hank said.

The man had thrown up, and police called medical to prevent asphyxiation.

One woman was taken to the hospital with an arm injury she suffered in “an incident” with the man prior to Metro’s arrival, but Hank said she was OK.

Everybody who was inside the house — including a pregnant woman — made it out, he said.

Hank said some of the people inside smelled like they had been drinking.

“But they weren’t at the level he was at,” Hank said. “Nowhere near.”

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.