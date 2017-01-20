Man in custody, Nellis Air Force Base reopens after bomb threat

Officials at Nellis Air Force Base and the Metropolitan Police Department responded to a bomb threat at the base Friday morning.

The air base announced about 6:20 a.m. the main gate to the base was closed due to an “incident involving a bomb threat.”

@NellisAFB main gate closed due to an incident involving a bomb threat. Out of precaution, base emergency services have responded. — Nellis AFB Nevada (@NellisAFB) January 20, 2017

At 7:10 a.m. the base announced the incident was resolved and all entrances were open. The base later announced a suspected drunken driver made a bomb threat but no evidence of explosives were found in his car.

According to Metro Lt. Carlos Hank, the base already had the man in custody when Metro was contacted to help with traffic about 3:45 a.m., but needed the area blocked off while the man’s vehicle was investigated.

Hank said Nellis authorities asked officers to block off the entrance about 3:45 a.m., and officers diverted traffic at East Craig Road and North Las Vegas Boulevard during the incident. The intersection has since re-opened.

“What they dealt with in there, it was not credible,” Hank said. “They took all precautions in there to make sure everyone was safe.”

The man was to be transferred to Metro’s custody, and police will investigate the incident.

A spokesperson for Nellis Air Force Base could not be immediately reached for comment.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.