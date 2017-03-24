Man in wheelchair struck, killed in Pahrump

A man in a wheelchair was struck by a pickup and killed while in a Pahrump roadway Thursday evening.

The crash happened about 8:20 p.m. at the intersection of South Blagg Road and state Route 372, just west of state Route 160, said Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk. The driver of the pickup remained on scene.

It was unclear if the man in the wheelchair was in a crosswalk at the time of the wreck, Buratczuk said. The man died at the scene.

As of 9:40 p.m. it was unclear if speed or impairment were factors. Highway patrol troopers continue to investigate.

