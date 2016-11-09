Michigan transplant, View reader says Nevada’s mental health care system needs repair

Your article in View Neighborhood Newspapers regarding mental health issues (“Experts urge better staffing, funding to begin to fix mental health programs,” Oct. 27) was right on. I am a transplant from Michigan with a Ph.D., LLC (licensed counselor) and a LLP (licensed psychologist (MA) ). I refuse to go back to school again for licensing in Nevada. If teachers and mental health providers are in such short supply, why doesn’t Nevada allow reciprocity for an allocated amount of time? I am sure there are many other professionals like me who are educated and licensed professionals capable of working in the Nevada systems without returning to school. Let us work until the vacancies are filled. Nevada can return to its old rules and statutes anytime necessary.

This has been on my mind since I moved here five years ago. So tired of reading about huge teacher vacancies and mental health shortages. Let the out-of-state professionals in.

— ​Dr. Ruth Kramer​ Ph.D.​