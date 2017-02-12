Motorcyclist killed in I-15 crash near Charleston Boulevard exit

A crash on Interstate 15 left a motorcyclist dead early Saturday, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Caroline Rose, 41, of Henderson, died at University Medical Center after a crash about 1 a.m. Saturday, Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Buratczuk said.

Rose, riding a motorcycle, was traveling in the right travel lane on northbound I-15 near Charleston Boulevard when a dark Toyota vehicle entered her lane, causing her to swerve to avoid a collision, Buratczuk said.

When Rose swerved, she hit the traffic barrier on the highway and was ejected from her motorcycle. She was taken to University Medical Center, where she later died, Buratczuk said.

The Toyota driver didn’t stop at the scene, and it is unknown if the driver knew the motorcyclist had been cut off, Buratczuk said.

The Highway Patrol is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact NHP at 702-486-4100.

This is the 9th traffic fatality investigation in 2017 for the NHP Southern Command.

