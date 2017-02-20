Mount Charleston trails, nearby road closed after avalanche near Kyle Canyon subdivision

Several Mount Charleston trails are closed after a large avalanche Saturday night in Kyle Canyon.

The avalanche started near Cathedral Rock and stopped about 200 yards away from the Rainbow subdivision in Kyle Canyon, according to Clark County.

The county and Mount Charleston both warned Saturday that areas around Kyle and Lee canyons were at risk for avalanches after heavy snowfall. Lee Canyon reported 25 inches of new snow after Saturday’s storm.

Echo Road is closed to nonresidents, the county said. The U.S. Forest Service has closed the Mary Jane Falls, Little Falls, Trail Canyon and Echo trails.

The county issued a voluntary evacuation notice for the residents of the canyons last month because of avalanche danger.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.