13 arrests made on New Year’s Eve in Reno

RENO, Nev. — Reno police say they made 13 arrests, including one for indecent exposure, during New Year’s Eve festivities that drew an estimated 15,000 people to the downtown area.

Officer Tim Broadway tells the Reno Gazette-Journal there were no major incidents late Saturday and early Sunday.

He says 10 arrests were of motorists accused of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs — up from six last year.

One person was arrested on a battery charge and one for urinating in public.

Broadway says two people were taken into civil protective custody.