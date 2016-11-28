2 inmates injured in brawl at prison camp near Elko

ELKO — A Nevada prison official says two inmates were treated at a hospital for injuries after a brawl that may have involved as many as half the 145 inmates at a minimum-security prison camp outside Elko.

State Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Keast said Monday that police and sheriff’s deputies from surrounding areas helped quell fighting after it erupted about 9:15 p.m. Sunday at the Carlin Conservation Camp.

Keast says there were no reports that guards or officers were injured.

She says prison officials are investigating what sparked the violence.

Elko County Sheriff Jim Pitts told the Elko Daily Free Press that inmates armed themselves with weapons fashioned from broom handles and towel racks.

The sheriff identifies the injured inmates as 31-year-old Oscar Barreras and 39-year-old Sergio Botoyan.