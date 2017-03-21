2 motorcyclists dead after crash north of Lake Mead National Recreational Area

Two male motorcyclists are dead after a crash north of the Lake Mead National Recreational Area.

The crash happened about 12:45 p.m. on Northshore Road along Lake Mead, the Nevada Highway Patrol said. A Harley-Davidson motorcycle collided with a Honda motorcycle near mile marker 31, Highway Patrol trooper Chelsea Stuenkel said.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man was flown to University Medical Center, where he died.

The collision happened off the roadway. There were no road closures, the Highway Patrol said.

More information was not immediately available.

