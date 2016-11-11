2 Nevada prison inmates die Thursday

Two Nevada inmates died Thursday, according to the Nevada Corrections Department.

About 7 a.m., inmate Joseph Calabrese, 72, died in his housing unit at High Desert State Prison, about 30 miles north of Las Vegas. Calabrese was committed from Clark County on April 14, 2010, and was serving 480 months to life for sexual assault of a victim under 16.

About 10 p.m., inmate Lawrence Meador, 73, died in the Regional Medical Facility at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City. Meador was committed from Churchill County on May 15, 1984, and was serving life for sexual assault of a victim under 16.

The Clark County coroner’s office responded and will perform an autopsy on both men.

