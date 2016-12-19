61-year-old women’s correctional center inmate dies in Las Vegas hospice

A 61-year-old Nevada Department of Corrections prisoner died over the weekend, the agency said Monday.

Susan Roux died at the Nathan Adelson Hospice Center in Las Vegas shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday. The Clark County coroner’s office will determine what caused her death.

Roux was serving a sentence of six to 16 years at Florence McClure Women’s Correctional Center in Las Vegas before being transferred to the hospice. She was committed as a habitual offender from Clark County in January 2012.

