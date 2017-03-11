Abandoned van causes serious damage to salt pan at Death Valley

Officials at Death Valley National Park discovered another instance of vandalism at Badwater Basin on Wednesday morning.

Someone abandoned an old van off-road of the basin, the National Park said in a Facebook page. The van left dark brown tire marks across the salt pan that could stick around for years, according to officials.

It takes an additional layer of salt to erase the damage left by tire marks, park spokeswoman Abby Wines said. One solution to the problem is to spray the affected area with water and allow the water to evaporate, leaving a fresh layer of salt.

The van, located about a half-mile off Badwater Road, has since been towed out, Wines said. The process further damaged the pan, but the process was worth removing the vehicle from the territory, she said.

As a result of the damage, the National Park has applied for a three-year grant to fund restoration required after vehicles have driven off-road, the park said.

PAST CASES

Death Valley has been subject to multiple instances of vandalism in the past caused by vehicles traveling off-road, even though signs warn visitors not to drive past a certain point.

The park is currently prosecuting three cases, Wines said.

In September, a motorist scarred the Racetrack Playa with tire tracks by taking a joyride across the prohibited terrain. Death Valley officials described the incident as the worst case of vandalism seen at the park.

Driving across the rocks left behind messy, loose dirt along the lake bed’s ordinarily hard crust. Like the salt pan, the lake bed can take years to recreate its natural protective shield.

Later that same year, a group of vandals famous on YouTube were cited after riding their bikes across the landscape at Death Valley. The group’s biking activities also affected the Badwater Basin.

When asked if the vandalism appeared malicious, Wines said, “Overall it seems that people don’t know” about the repercussions of driving off-road.

Several factors may contribute to the confusion. Media representations, specifically car commercials, depict joyrides across natural landscapes and lake beds.

“That puts in people’s heads that it’s okay to do this,” Wines said. And in the case of the Racetrack Playa, the name itself may contribute to some confusion, although the park would rather not change the name because of its history, Wines said.

With increased awareness of the problem, Wines said, fewer people will drive off-road.

