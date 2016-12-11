Authorities find body believed to be missing skier near Lake Tahoe

RENO — Authorities found the body of a man believed to be a 60-year-old skier who went missing Saturday, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

At about 1:45 p.m. Sunday, the office tweeted that officials had found the man’s body shortly before 1 p.m. within the search area at Lake Tahoe in western Nevada.

Authorities haven’t named the missing skier, who they say was reportedly was swept away in an avalanche on Jackpot Chute, a closed ski area of the mountain.

Mount Rose Ski Tahoe spokesman Mike Pierce told The Associated Press that one skier saw another get caught in an avalanche Saturday morning. Another man reportedly was with the skier when the avalanche occurred and called authorities for help.

The sheriff’s office said a continued avalanche threat forced a recall of search crews Saturday afternoon; the search resumed Sunday morning.