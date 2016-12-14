Avalanches threaten backcountry areas for skiing, snowboarding near Reno

RENO — Popular backcountry skiing and snowboarding areas in the Reno area are being threatened by avalanches.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports that according to the Sierra Avalanche Center, Chickadee Ridge and Tamarack peak and surrounding areas have a weak layer deep in the snowpack, meaning avalanches are more likely.

According to the advisory, the persistent weak layer is becoming more difficult to trigger as the snowpack becomes more supportable, but triggering a slide when the weak layer has two to four feet of snow on top could have serious consequences.

The persistent weak layer was a factor in a skier-triggered avalanche in a closed area at Mount Rose Ski Tahoe on Saturday.