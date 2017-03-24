Posted 

Bill would allow Nevada charter, private school students to play sports at public school

Bill would allow Nevada charter, private school students to play sports at public school

8232329_web1_preps-edwardsfeature-jan26-16_012417cl_001-copy_8232329.jpgBuy Photo
Liberty junior Dre'una Edwards (44) looks for a shot during a basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Henderson, Nevada. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

Bill would allow Nevada charter, private school students to play sports at public school

8232329_web1_20170315-pete-g-on-sb170--1-_8232329.jpg
Sen. Pete Goicoechea, R-Eureka, asks a question on SB170, which seeks to improve Nevadaճ Public Records Act, during Senate Government Affairs, March 15, 2017. (Victor Joecks/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @victorjoecks

By Meghin Delaney
Las Vegas Review-Journal

Charter, private and parochial students could play sports at their zoned public school if their school doesn’t field a team under a bill proposed Thursday.

Current law allows homeschool students the ability to play at their local school, but Senate Bill 252 expands that access, said Sen. Pete Goicoechea, R-Eureka.

“We are talking about equity and the ability for those students to access the programs they are paying for,” Goicoechea said presenting the bill Thursday to the Senate education committee.

The bill would apply to schools statewide, although the bill sponsors said it was unlikely students attending private schools in larger districts would take advantage of the bill.

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association is opposed to the bill, saying it would limit opportunities for students who attend the public school and did not choose to go to a school knowing the sport was not offered and that it creates an unfunded mandate for public schools.

The committee took no action on the bill Thursday.

Contact Meghin Delaney at 702-383-0281 or mdelaney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MeghinDelaney on Twitter.

 