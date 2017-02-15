Businesswoman Elaine Wynn to donate $1M to Planned Parenthood

Businesswoman Elaine Wynn plans to donate $1 million to Planned Parenthood amid calls by Republican leaders in the U.S. Congress to “defund” the organization.

Wynn, the president of the Nevada State Board of Education, said in a statement Tuesday that she was inspired to donate by the national Women’s March events on Jan. 21 and by a $1 million donation to the group by Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg.

“I’m a firm believer in the importance of women helping women, and as a longtime supporter of Planned Parenthood, I know that they’ve done so much to help women get the health care they need,” she said.

The news, first reported Tuesday morning by Fortune, comes as national Republican leaders contemplate ways to “defund” the organization — stripping it of federal funding including grants and preventing Planned Parenthood from being reimbursed for services provided to Medicaid recipients. The defunding efforts are largely in opposition to abortion services provided at the group’s facilities.

Calling Wynn a “true community champion,” Adrienne Mansanares, chief experience officer with Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains — the regional affiliate of which the Las Vegas organization is a part — thanked the philanthropist for her donation.

“We are inspired by the strength and support of those who come forward to publicly stand with Planned Parenthood and advocate for the rights and health of our patients,” she said in a statement provided by a Wynn spokeswoman.

Planned Parenthood of Southern Nevada previously announced plans to honor Wynn at its eighth annual Corks and Forks Gala at The Joint in the Hard Rock on March 30, where she will be awarded the group’s Joyce Mack Philanthropic Award.

