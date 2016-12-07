Campus officer shoots, wounds student at Reno high school

RENO — A campus police officer shot a knife-wielding Nevada high school student who was fighting with a classmate Wednesday, according to authorities and a student.

At Hug High School, Reno police Officer Tim Broadway told reporters that one person was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries and the campus remained locked down, “but the kids are safe.”

“There is not an active shooter,” Broadway said.

Nevada Department of Public Safety Director James Wright told The Associated Press that a 16-year-old was taken to Renown Hospital Medical Center in Reno after he was shot by a campus police officer.

Neither Wright nor Broadway knew the extent of the teen’s injuries, and a hospital spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to requests for information.

Wright said the officer wasn’t injured.

A student, Robert Barragan, told the Reno Gazette-Journal that two male students were fighting outside the school library when one pulled a knife and stabbed the other before a police officer shot the knife-wielding student in the shoulder.

But a Washoe County School District spokeswoman told the Gazette-Journal that only one person was injured.

The shooting was reported about 11:30 a.m. at the school on the city’s north side a few blocks from U.S. Highway 395.

The district issued a statement before 1 p.m. calling the campus “currently stable and secure with heavy police presence.”

Broadway said students would be released later in the day, and parents were directed to a staging area.

Hug High opened in 1968 and is named for Proctor Ralph Hug Jr., a former teacher, athletic coach and Washoe County School superintendent who served as a state senator and a federal judge.