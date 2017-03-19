Ceremony celebrates Moapa solar project in Southern Nevada

A ceremony Friday celebrated the commissioning of the Moapa Southern Paiute Solar Project, the first utility-scale solar array built on tribal land. U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Dean Heller, R-Nev., joined tribal and industry leaders for the event at the Moapa River Indian Reservation, northeast of Las Vegas.

The 250-megawatt solar energy project, constructed and operated by First Solar, is capable of generating enough clean energy to power an estimated 111,000 homes. Energy created will serve the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power under a 25-year power purchase agreement.