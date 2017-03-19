Posted 

Ceremony celebrates Moapa solar project in Southern Nevada

2,000 acre Moapa Southern Paiute Solar Project commissioned (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Moapa Southern Paiute Solar Project during a commissioning and blessing ceremony at the Moapa Indian Reservation on Friday, March 17, 2017. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Moapa Southern Paiute Solar Project during a commissioning and blessing ceremony at the Moapa Indian Reservation on Friday, March 17, 2017. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Moapa Southern Paiute Solar Project during a commissioning and blessing ceremony at the Moapa Indian Reservation on Friday, March 17, 2017. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Moapa Southern Paiute Solar Project during a commissioning and blessing ceremony at the Moapa Indian Reservation on Friday, March 17, 2017. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., right attends the commissioning and blessing ceremony for the Moapa Southern Paiute Solar Project at the Moapa Indian Reservation on Friday, March 17, 2017. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., left, and U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., attend the commissioning and blessing ceremony for the Moapa Southern Paiute Solar Project at the Moapa Indian Reservation on Friday, March 17, 2017. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Chairman Darren Daboda gives his welcome remarks during the commissioning and blessing ceremony for the Moapa Southern Paiute Solar Project at the Moapa Indian Reservation on Friday, March 17, 2017. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

People the commissioning and blessing ceremony for the Moapa Southern Paiute Solar Project at the Moapa Indian Reservation on Friday, March 17, 2017. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Chairman Darren Daboda speaks during the commissioning and blessing ceremony for the Moapa Southern Paiute Solar Project at the Moapa Indian Reservation on Friday, March 17, 2017. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., from left, and U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., look on as chairman Darren Daboda speaks during the commissioning and blessing ceremony for the Moapa Southern Paiute Solar Project at the Moapa Indian Reservation on Friday, March 17, 2017. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., speaks during the commissioning and blessing ceremony for the Moapa Southern Paiute Solar Project at the Moapa Indian Reservation on Friday, March 17, 2017. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., speaks during the commissioning and blessing ceremony for the Moapa Southern Paiute Solar Project at the Moapa Indian Reservation on Friday, March 17, 2017. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., speaks during the commissioning and blessing ceremony for the Moapa Southern Paiute Solar Project at the Moapa Indian Reservation on Friday, March 17, 2017. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., left, listens as U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., speaks during the commissioning and blessing ceremony for the Moapa Southern Paiute Solar Project at the Moapa Indian Reservation on Friday, March 17, 2017. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., left, and U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., attend the commissioning and blessing ceremony for the Moapa Southern Paiute Solar Project at the Moapa Indian Reservation on Friday, March 17, 2017. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Photographs of the project are presented as gifts during the commissioning and blessing ceremony for the Moapa Southern Paiute Solar Project at the Moapa Indian Reservation on Friday, March 17, 2017. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Dignitaries including U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., participate in the commissioning and blessing ceremony for the Moapa Southern Paiute Solar Project at the Moapa Indian Reservation on Friday, March 17, 2017. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Moapa Southern Paiute Solar Project during a commissioning and blessing ceremony at the Moapa Indian Reservation on Friday, March 17, 2017. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A solar panel with signatures of attendees at the commissioning and blessing ceremony for the Moapa Southern Paiute Solar Project at the Moapa Indian Reservation on Friday, March 17, 2017. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A ceremony Friday celebrated the commissioning of the Moapa Southern Paiute Solar Project, the first utility-scale solar array built on tribal land. U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Dean Heller, R-Nev., joined tribal and industry leaders for the event at the Moapa River Indian Reservation, northeast of Las Vegas.

The 250-megawatt solar energy project, constructed and operated by First Solar, is capable of generating enough clean energy to power an estimated 111,000 homes. Energy created will serve the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power under a 25-year power purchase agreement.

 