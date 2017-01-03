Clark County’s chief judge to step down from bench

Nearly every weekday for more than 32 years, David Barker awoke at 6 a.m., dedicating himself to legal work in Clark County.

He took pride in punctuality and constancy, particularly throughout his more than nine years as a judge for Clark County District Court, the last two of which he served as chief judge.

Barker, who consistently received some of the highest ratings from lawyers in the Review-Journal’s Judicial Performance Evaluation, will end his career when he retires this week.

“We’re here to work,” he said. “We’re paid by the taxpayers to settle disputes … so be a decision maker. … Continuity is so important in what we do. The community looks to us to be fair to all, fair to the accused, fair to the victims involved. So that continuity is critical, because if it appears to be arbitrary or capricious in a decision, people begin to ask questions.”

In retirement, Barker said, he expects new challenges and something of a change in his strict routine .

After stepping down from the bench Friday, he and his wife, Stephanie Barker, will take a Caribbean cruise booked for later in the month. In April, he is scheduled to spend three weeks as a visiting professor in Odessa, Ukraine, for the Center for International Legal Studies. And he plans to spend much of June and perhaps July hiking more than 500 miles along the Camino de Santiago in northwestern Spain.

“It is completely nonlegal,” he said of the hike. “I’m going to see what’s out there and continue to give back, but enjoy my time.”

Barker was appointed to the bench in 2007 and elected to his first six-year term in 2008. He was re-elected without opposition to a six-year term that started in 2015. The Nevada Supreme Court Commission on Judicial Selection is expected to review candidates for his replacement.

Barker earned his law degree in 1984 from the Pepperdine University School of Law.

When he started law school, he initially wanted to become a businessman, but working as a clerk in the U.S. Attorney’s office opened his eyes to the functions of the court system.

“I walked into that courtroom, and I watched those lawyers work, and I was fascinated by that,” Barker said. “Never looked back.”

Before becoming a judge, Barker worked as a Clark County prosecutor supervising major fraud cases and as a criminal track team chief, along with doing stints in the screening and financial crimes divisions. He spent a brief period with a private firm.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson called Barker “a consummate professional” and “one of the best judges that the Eighth Judicial District Court has ever had.”

The two worked together as prosecutors in the 1980s and developed a friendship through the years.

“What you see is what you get with Dave Barker,” Wolfson said. “He’s the same outside the courthouse as he is inside. There’s no falsity there.”

Elizabeth Gonzalez, who officially takes over as chief judge in the new year, pointed to Barker’s leadership and dedication.

“He has been such an asset to our court,” she said.

District judges Valerie Adair and Michael Villani occupied offices on either side of Barker’s chambers on the 11th floor of the Regional Justice Center before he became chief judge.

Adair called Barker a well-prepared and modest arbiter who thoroughly explained the rationale behind his rulings.

Villani, who started as a prosecutor alongside Barker in the 1980s and also was appointed to the bench in 2007, praised Barker’s courtroom demeanor.

“He wasn’t afraid to make the tough decisions,” Villani said. As chief judge, Barker was “always open to new ideas and opinions that may disagree with his own. He would always hear you out and show you great respect. He’s going to be missed on the bench.”

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.