Coroner identifies man killed in Monday vehicle crash in Mesquite

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the man who died after his car collided with a semitruck on Interstate 15 near Mesquite on Monday.

Thomas Peron, 49-year-old Clarksville, Tennessee, resident, was driving a gray four-door Mazda heading southbound on Interstate 15 and rear-ended a semitruck near mile marker 112 just after 6:20 p.m. Monday, Nevada Highway Patrol spokeswoman Chelsea Stuenkel said.

Peron was pronounced dead in an ambulance on scene, Steunkel said.

The truck’s driver, who stayed on scene, wasn’t injured. There were no other occupants in the Mazda.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.