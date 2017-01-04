Couple cited for smoking pot in Elko bar on New Year’s Eve

ELKO — A pair of partygoers at an Elko bar were cited for smoking marijuana just minutes before the new year brought new marijuana laws to Nevada — not that it would have made a difference if they’d waited.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports that a man and a woman were arrested late Saturday for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

Police say the man said he believed the pot was legal since Nevada voters legalized recreational marijuana, effective Jan. 1.

Police point out that even if the partygoers had been caught a few minutes later, Nevada’s marijuana laws prohibit smoking in public.