Crash on Blue Diamond Road sends 3 to hospital

Three people were hospitalized Friday morning after a head-on crash on Blue Diamond Road near Mountain Springs.
Two pickup trucks collided just before 10 a.m. in a southbound lane near mile marker 19, according to Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk.
Buratczuk said three people were transported to a hospital, but he did not know the extent of their injuries.
Only one lane of Blue Diamond is open in each direction.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
