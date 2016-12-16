Crash on Blue Diamond Road sends 3 to hospital

Three people were hospitalized Friday morning after a head-on crash on Blue Diamond Road near Mountain Springs.

Two pickup trucks collided just before 10 a.m. in a southbound lane near mile marker 19, according to Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk.

Buratczuk said three people were transported to a hospital, but he did not know the extent of their injuries.

Only one lane of Blue Diamond is open in each direction.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.