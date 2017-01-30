Driver of pickup truck killed in crash with semitrailer near Moapa identified

The driver of a pickup truck who died when he crashed into a semitrailer Jan. 16 on U.S. Highway 93 near Moapa has been identified by the Clark County coroner.

Shaun Briley, 41, of Elko died at the scene from multiple injuries caused by the accident, the coroner’s office said.

The driver of a black Dodge Ram pickup truck slammed into the semitrailer just south of state Route 168 on U.S. 93, Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Chelsea Stuenkel said Jan. 16.

Both vehicles caught fire after the collision. The semitrailer driver was flown to University Medical Center’s trauma unit with “serious but nonlife-threatening injuries,” Stuenkel said. It was not clear Monday whether the driver remained hospitalized.

