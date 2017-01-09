Elderly man dies after a fire breaks out inside his Reno apartment; 19 people displaced

RENO — Fire officials say an elderly man has died after a fire broke out inside his Reno apartment and left 19 people displaced.

KRNV-TV reports that Reno fire Chief Mike Pilcher says the Sunday fire was started by a cigarette the victim had been smoking in bed. Fire crews responded and the man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and later died.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Pilcher says the 19 apartment complex residents who have been displaced are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.