Elko elementary school remains closed after widespread flooding

ELKO — An elementary school serving more than 650 students in Elko remained closed Tuesday following days of flooding in the area.

Superintendent Jeff Zander says district officials hope that Southside Elementary School can reopen later this week, the Elko Daily Free Press reported. He says power to the school could be back on Tuesday.

Zander says no water entered the school, but the playground area and modular units were affected.

Gov. Brian Sandoval on Friday declared a state of emergency in Elko County.

Parts of Northern Nevada saw major flooding Monday as snowmelt-fed high water on the Humboldt River moved west from Elko, authorities said.