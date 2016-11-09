Fishing Derby at Lorenzi Park Lake — VIDEO

City of Las Vegas Ward 5 Councilman Ricki Y. Barlow invited residents ages 55 and older to participate in the free Ward 5 Senior Fishing Derby Thursday, Nov. 3, at Lorenzi Park Lake.

“Come join me as we celebrate a blast from the past with old-school music, fishing and an outdoor fish fry,” said Councilman Barlow.

Lorenzi Park Lake is stocked with trout, catfish and bluegill. The Nevada Department of Wildlife checked out fishing poles to attendees to use for free during the event, and participants were encouraged to bring their own fishing gear to use if they had it available.