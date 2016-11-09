Posted 

Fishing Derby at Lorenzi Park Lake — VIDEO

The inaugural Senior Fishing Derby was today, Nov. 3, hosted by City of Las Vegas Ward 5 Councilman Ricki Y. Barlow. The Nevada Department of Wildlife lent out fishing poles for free at the event at Lorenzi Park Lake. The lake is stocked with trout, catfish, and bluegill. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Burt Lawrence watches his line during a senior fishing derby held by Las Vegas City Councilman Ricki Barlow at Lorenzi Park in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam

Emma Barlow holds up the fish she caught during a senior fishing derby held by Las Vegas City Councilman Ricki Barlow at Lorenzi Park in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam

Attendees fish during a senior fishing derby held by Las Vegas City Councilman Ricki Barlow at Lorenzi Park in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam

Adam Armstrong fishes during a senior fishing derby held by Las Vegas City Councilman Ricki Barlow at Lorenzi Park in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam

Rod Truman, a volunteer fishing instructor with the Nevada Department of Wildlife, packs up fishing rods during a senior fishing derby held by Las Vegas City Councilman Ricki Barlow at Lorenzi Park in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam

Attendees fish during a senior fishing derby held by Las Vegas City Councilman Ricki Barlow at Lorenzi Park in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam

Attendees fish during a senior fishing derby held by Las Vegas City Councilman Ricki Barlow at Lorenzi Park in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam

Attendees fish during a senior fishing derby held by Las Vegas City Councilman Ricki Barlow at Lorenzi Park in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam

Ivy Santee, Angler education coordinator of Southern Nevada for the Department of Wildlife, holds up the fish caught by Emma Barlow, bottom right, during a senior fishing derby held by Las Vegas City Councilman Ricki Barlow at Lorenzi Park in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam

Ivy Santee, Angler education coordinator of Southern Nevada for the Department of Wildlife, hands back the fish Emma Barlow, bottom right, caught during a senior fishing derby held by Las Vegas City Councilman Ricki Barlow at Lorenzi Park in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam

Attendees fish during a senior fishing derby held by Las Vegas City Councilman Ricki Barlow at Lorenzi Park in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam

A woman fishes during a senior fishing derby held by Las Vegas City Councilman Ricki Barlow at Lorenzi Park in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam

Fishing poles rest on a bush during a senior fishing derby held by Las Vegas City Councilman Ricki Barlow at Lorenzi Park in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam

Attendees fish during a senior fishing derby held by Las Vegas City Councilman Ricki Barlow at Lorenzi Park in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam

A woman fishes during a senior fishing derby held by Las Vegas City Councilman Ricki Barlow at Lorenzi Park in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam

Bill Novak, a volunteer fishing instructor with the Nevada Department of Wildlife, packs up fishing rods during a senior fishing derby held by Las Vegas City Councilman Ricki Barlow at Lorenzi Park in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam

Attendees fish during a senior fishing derby held by Las Vegas City Councilman Ricki Barlow at Lorenzi Park in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam

Attendees fish during a senior fishing derby held by Las Vegas City Councilman Ricki Barlow at Lorenzi Park in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam

Attendees fish during a senior fishing derby held by Las Vegas City Councilman Ricki Barlow at Lorenzi Park in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam

By RACHEL ASTON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

City of Las Vegas Ward 5 Councilman Ricki Y. Barlow invited residents ages 55 and older to participate in the free Ward 5 Senior Fishing Derby Thursday, Nov. 3, at Lorenzi Park Lake.

“Come join me as we celebrate a blast from the past with old-school music, fishing and an outdoor fish fry,” said Councilman Barlow.

Lorenzi Park Lake is stocked with trout, catfish and bluegill. The Nevada Department of Wildlife checked out fishing poles to attendees to use for free during the event, and participants were encouraged to bring their own fishing gear to use if they had it available.

 