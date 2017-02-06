Flood causes expensive damage at Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City

CARSON CITY — A railroad museum in Carson City is facing expensive flood damage repairs.

Mud and puddles remain almost a month after water hit the Nevada State Railroad Museum, reported the Nevada Appeal.

Carson City Manager Nick Marano said over 1,000 sandbags went down before crews ran out while diverting the flood’s flow.

Museum Director Dan Thielen said the diversion ended at the facility’s property line.

“There was nothing on our property that could hold this back,” said Thielen.

Water got into the repair shop and annex buildings.

The flow cut deeper than 2 feet into the ground in one area.

A channel almost 4 feet deep undermined a section of railroad tracks.

Nevada museums division administrator Peter Barton said repairs will likely cost more than the state’s $500,000 flood insurance deductible.

The museum reported no damaged collections or injuries.

Marano said the city is working on preventing similar flooding in the future.

Thielen said public works officials estimate preventive measures will cost $1.6 million.

State budgets were finalized over a month before the flood and money for repairs has not been set aside.

Barton updated lawmakers about the needed repairs during a recent budget hearing.

He says, “it will take a tremendous amount of effort” to meet the museum’s goal of steaming up the locomotives by Memorial Day.