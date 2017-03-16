Frozen pizza recall affects Nevada, 3 other states

Nevada is among four states affected by a recall on RBR Meat Company Inc.’s frozen pizza product because of possible contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Wednesday that approximately 21,220 pounds of supreme frozen pizza may be contaminated with listeria.

The recalled frozen pizzas were produced Feb. 23. All 50.6-ounce boxes containing one shrink-wrapped 16-inch pizza labeled “Marketside Extra Large Supreme Pizza” with lot code 20547 are subject to recall, the Agriculture Department said. These packages will bear “EST. 1821” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Consuming food contaminated with listeria monocytogenes can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion and loss of balance, the department said

Other states affected include California, Utah and Washington.

The department urges customers to throw away or return the product to the place of purchase. Consumers with questions may call 888-674-6854.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.