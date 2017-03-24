Hiring rises in Nevada, 11 US states, new data show

Nevada joins other Mountain region states with strong hiring trends in the latest data from the U.S. Department of Labor.

In the past 12 months, job gains were strongest, in percentage terms, in Idaho, Utah and Nevada, all states in the Mountain region.

Idaho has added 24,500 compared with a year earlier. Hiring has been strongest in construction, financial services, and in education and health care. Gains in Utah and Nevada have been similarly widespread.

“The nice thing about this recovery is that it is very broad based,” said Bill Anderson, chief economist for Nevada’s Research and Analysis Bureau in the state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. “Across all different regions in the state, across all different sectors, we’re seeing job growth.”

Nevada’s private sector growth ranks fourth in the nation, according to data from DETR.

The state posted a 3.5 percent job growth rate during the first nine months of 2016, besting all other states except Utah, Idaho and Florida.

Nevada had the lowest growth rate nationwide in 2009 at -10.1 percent and in 2010 at -2.8 percent. In 2014, it was the fastest-growing state in the nation by private sector activity with 4 percent growth.

In 2005, before the recession, Nevada also led the nation with 6.4 percent private sector employment growth.

Job gains in February were most robust in states outside the coastal regions that have fared the best since the Great Recession, the Labor Department report showed. The biggest gains, as a proportion of total jobs, were in Montana, Nebraska, Arkansas, and New Mexico.

Unemployment rates fell sharply in 10 states and rose significantly in Massachusetts, with little change in the other 39.

Hiring trends are more apparent when compared with a year ago.

Other states that have struggled in past have also done well in past year. Michigan has seen its payrolls increase 1.9 percent since February 2016. The gains have mostly been outside manufacturing, with hiring up in construction, professional services such as accounting, and restaurants and hotels.

Similar patterns are evident in other former Rust Belt states. Ohio and Pennsylvania have seen solid job gains in the past year. But the increases have mostly been outside manufacturing. Pennsylvania has shed 4,500 factory jobs.

Five states have lost jobs in the past year: West Virginia, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Alaska, and Wyoming. All those states have either oil and gas or coal mining industries, or both, which have taken sharp hits from falling energy prices.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.