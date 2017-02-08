Judge refuses to set bail for Reno doctor in pill mill case

RENO, Nev. — A federal judge has refused to set bail for a Reno doctor who has been jailed for 10 months while awaiting trial on charges related to an illegal prescription painkiller ring.

Dr. Robert Rand is scheduled to go to trial in April on three felony drug charges, including one count of illegally distributing a controlled substance causing death.

Judge Miranda Du denied Rand’s request during a hearing in Reno Tuesday to set bail and conditions under which he might be released.

Rand and eight others were arrested last March after a raid at a Reno car dealership.

The alleged ring-leader, Richard “Richie” West II, pleaded guilty to a drug-trafficking charge last week.

Rand faces a mandatory 20-year prison sentence if he’s convicted of just one of the charges. Judge Du says that makes him a serious flight risk.