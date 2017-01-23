Las Vegas police identify officer, man shot and killed Saturday in Jean

The Metropolitan Police Department on Monday released the identities of a knife-wielding nude man and the police officer who shot him over the weekend at a Jean hotel-casino.

The shooting happened Saturday morning in the southeast parking lot of the Gold Strike Hotel and Gambling Hall, about 30 miles south of Las Vegas, said Metro Capt. John McGrath.

The man has been identified as 50-year-old Paul Carr Palmer III of Sedona, Arizona.

Officer Peter Bicsanszky responded to the hotel-casino after numerous reports of the nude man in the Gold Strike’s pool area at about 9:38 a.m., according to a Metro release.

Palmer did not comply with police commands, the release said, so Bicsanszky fired four beanbag rounds at him, McGrath said. Palmer then charged toward Bicsanszky, who fired two shots from handgun at Palmer.

Clark County Fire Department personnel unsuccessfully rendered aid to Palmer.

Bicsanszky has been a Metro officer since July 1998. He has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the shooting.

Contact Brooke Wanser at bwanser@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Bwanser_LVRJ on Twitter.