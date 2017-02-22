Posted 

Las Vegas police respond to Red Rock Canyon for reports of injured hiker

Parked vehicles stretch along the Red Rock Loop Road on a busy day at the Red Rock National Conservation Area on Friday afternoon, which was Veterans Day. (Don Ham/ Las Vegas Review Journal)

By RIO LACANLALE
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Las Vegas police are responding to Red Rock Canyon on Wednesday afternoon for reports of an injured hiker.

The call came in about 3 p.m. of an injured woman in her 40s who fell while hiking on the Turtle Head Peak trail in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Danny Cordero said. The woman is about 1½ miles up the trail.

The hiker’s injuries are unknown but not life-threatening. Cordero said search and rescue is trying to work around the strong winds in the canyon to get the woman out.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

