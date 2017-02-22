Las Vegas police respond to Red Rock Canyon for reports of injured hiker

Las Vegas police are responding to Red Rock Canyon on Wednesday afternoon for reports of an injured hiker.

The call came in about 3 p.m. of an injured woman in her 40s who fell while hiking on the Turtle Head Peak trail in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Danny Cordero said. The woman is about 1½ miles up the trail.

The hiker’s injuries are unknown but not life-threatening. Cordero said search and rescue is trying to work around the strong winds in the canyon to get the woman out.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.